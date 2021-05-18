A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and a Dassault Rafale assigned to the 1/4 Gascogne Fighter Squadron, 113 Saint-Dizier-Robinson air base, France, fly in formation May 18, 2021 over France. The flight was apart of the Atlantic Trident 21 exercise which is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 08:30 Photo ID: 6649479 VIRIN: 210518-F-BQ566-1004 Resolution: 4640x3712 Size: 1.46 MB Location: MONT-DE-MARSAN, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force F-35As and French Rafales perform formation flight over France [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.