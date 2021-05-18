Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-35As and French Rafales perform formation flight over France [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force F-35As and French Rafales perform formation flight over France

    MONT-DE-MARSAN, FRANCE

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and a Dassault Rafale assigned to the 1/4 Gascogne Fighter Squadron, 113 Saint-Dizier-Robinson air base, France, fly in formation May 18, 2021 over France. The flight was apart of the Atlantic Trident 21 exercise which is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 08:30
    Photo ID: 6649475
    VIRIN: 210518-F-BQ566-1003
    Resolution: 2744x3430
    Size: 564.19 KB
    Location: MONT-DE-MARSAN, FR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force F-35As and French Rafales perform formation flight over France [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa
    AtlanticTrident21

