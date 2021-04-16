Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Maj. Gen. Ellis receives Distinguished Service Medal for nearly 40-year Army career

    Retired Maj. Gen. Ellis receives Distinguished Service Medal for nearly 40-year Army career

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Todd Cramer 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Retired Maj. Gen. Gordon L. Ellis (center) receives the Distinguished Service Medal from Maj. Gen. Tim Thombleson (left), commanding general of the 38th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Ohio adjutant general, during an award ceremony April 16, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. Ellis retired earlier this year after more than three decades in the Army National Guard, most recently as commanding general of the 38th ID prior to Thombleson.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Maj. Gen. Ellis receives Distinguished Service Medal for nearly 40-year Army career [Image 3 of 3], by Todd Cramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

