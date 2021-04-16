Retired Maj. Gen. Ellis receives Distinguished Service Medal for nearly 40-year Army career

Retired Maj. Gen. Gordon L. Ellis (right) receives the Distinguished Service Medal from Maj. Gen. Tim Thombleson, commanding general of the 38th Infantry Division, during an award ceremony April 16, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. Ellis retired earlier this year after more than three decades in the Army National Guard, most recently as commanding general of the 38th ID prior to Thombleson.

