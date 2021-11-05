Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Denali Resilience Climb [Image 2 of 2]

    Denali Resilience Climb

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Bruce Joyner 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Maj. Marshall Klitzke, a traditional Reservist assgined to the 70th Flight Training Squadron, U.S. Air Force Academy, will be among the five Air Force-affiliated climbers attempting to scale Denali beginning May 29. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 08:36
    Photo ID: 6649472
    VIRIN: 210511-F-ZZ001-002
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 213.27 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Denali Resilience Climb [Image 2 of 2], by Bruce Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Denali Resilience Climb
    Denali Resilience Climb

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Denali climbers hope to highlight importance of proactive resilience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT