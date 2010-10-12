Lt. Col. Rob Marshall, an individual mobilization augmentee assigned to U.S. Space Command who is currently on full-time orders with the Air Reserve Personnel Center at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, will be leading the 20,310-foot climb up Denali in Alaska beginning May 29. Marshall is hoping the climb will put a spotlight on the importance of proactive resilience. (Courtesy photo/Graydon Muller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2010 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 08:36 Photo ID: 6649471 VIRIN: 101210-F-HH789-001 Resolution: 2047x1356 Size: 570.82 KB Location: AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Denali Resilience Climb [Image 2 of 2], by Bruce Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.