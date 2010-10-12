Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Denali Resilience Climb

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2010

    Photo by Bruce Joyner 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lt. Col. Rob Marshall, an individual mobilization augmentee assigned to U.S. Space Command who is currently on full-time orders with the Air Reserve Personnel Center at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, will be leading the 20,310-foot climb up Denali in Alaska beginning May 29. Marshall is hoping the climb will put a spotlight on the importance of proactive resilience. (Courtesy photo/Graydon Muller)

    Denali climbers hope to highlight importance of proactive resilience

    Air Force Reserve

