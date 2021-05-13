U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Germani and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Clayton Cockerham, both KC-135 dedicated crew chiefs with the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, replace a brake on a KC-135 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2021. The brake replacement was performed during an isochronal inspection of the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 01:52
|Photo ID:
|6649260
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-IV266-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|33.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 909 AMU KC-135 brake replacement [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT