    909 AMU KC-135 brake replacement [Image 5 of 6]

    909 AMU KC-135 brake replacement

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Germani and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Clayton Cockerham, both KC-135 dedicated crew chiefs with the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, replace a brake on a KC-135 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2021. The brake replacement was performed during an isochronal inspection of the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 01:52
    Photo ID: 6649260
    VIRIN: 210513-F-IV266-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 33.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909 AMU KC-135 brake replacement [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

