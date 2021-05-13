Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909 AMU KC-135 brake replacement [Image 6 of 6]

    909 AMU KC-135 brake replacement

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Germani, a KC-135 dedicated crew chief with the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, turns ratchets during a brake replacement on a KC-135 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2021. The brake replacement was performed during an isochronal inspection of the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 01:52
    Photo ID: 6649261
    VIRIN: 210513-F-IV266-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 35.81 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 909 AMU KC-135 brake replacement [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

