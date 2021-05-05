Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Battery, 2-11FA, 25th DIVARTY M119 Live Fires [Image 6 of 13]

    Alpha Battery, 2-11FA, 25th DIVARTY M119 Live Fires

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Schofield Barracks, HI — Soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery Artillery Table VI certification to validate section live fire capabilities on 05 May 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This exercise was in preparation of 2-11 Field Artillery’s mission to train with our Indonesian Army partners in upcoming bilateral exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 20:56
    Photo ID: 6649034
    VIRIN: 210505-A-PO701-225
    Resolution: 6188x4125
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Battery, 2-11FA, 25th DIVARTY M119 Live Fires [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ARMY
    Training
    Artillery
    25thID
    Joint Partners

