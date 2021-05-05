Alpha Battery, 2-11FA, 25th DIVARTY M119 Live Fires

Schofield Barracks, HI — Soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery Artillery Table VI certification to validate section live fire capabilities on 05 May 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This exercise was in preparation of 2-11 Field Artillery’s mission to train with our Indonesian Army partners in upcoming bilateral exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021