Participants run past the duck pond during a National Police Week, fun run/walk/ruck May10, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The event was one of many the 75th Security Forces Squadron hosted to commemorate the week to honor the sacrifices of the law enforcement community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6648805
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-LS255-0005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th SFS commemorates National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
