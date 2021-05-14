Airmen from the 75th Security Forces Squadron render a salute during a ceremonial guard mount to honor fallen security forces members during National Police Week May 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The guard mount was one of many events 75th SFS hosted to commemorate the week to honor the sacrifices of the law enforcement community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6648818
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-LS255-0004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.17 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th SFS commemorates National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
