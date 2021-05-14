Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th SFS commemorates National Police Week [Image 4 of 6]

    75th SFS commemorates National Police Week

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 75th Security Forces Squadron render a salute during a ceremonial guard mount to honor fallen security forces members during National Police Week May 14, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The guard mount was one of many events 75th SFS hosted to commemorate the week to honor the sacrifices of the law enforcement community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 19:26
    Photo ID: 6648818
    VIRIN: 210514-F-LS255-0004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.17 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th SFS commemorates National Police Week [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    Guard Mount
    Utah. AFMC

