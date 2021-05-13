Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine staff cites for stellar COVID Vaccine teamwork [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Medicine staff cites for stellar COVID Vaccine teamwork

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Rear Adm. James A. Aiken, Commander, Carrier Strike Group Three, presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to several staff members of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) `Bremerton for their COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the third largest fleet concentration area. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James A. Gibbens was cited for meritorious service from December 2020 to May 2021 ensuring COVID19 vaccine inventory totaling 42,000 doses were properly managed in accordance with the strict guidelines, which included training eight petty officers on the proper handling of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, He also coordinated mass vaccines for USS Nimitz (CVN 68) crewmembers, provided onsite expertise in vaccine management, patient flow and site selection, which set the standard for the shipboard vaccination (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

