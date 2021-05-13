Navy Medicine staff cites for stellar COVID Vaccine teamwork

Rear Adm. James A. Aiken, Commander, Carrier Strike Group Three, presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to several staff members of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) `Bremerton for their COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the third largest fleet concentration area. Lt. Cmdr. Matthew G. Case was recognized for his contributions serving as public health emergency officer from December 2020 to May 2021. During that time frame, the Medical Corps officer oversaw the successful COVID-19 vaccination effort for the entire Kitsap Peninsula, delivering more than 34,000 vaccines to 8,100 active duty service members, 12,000 eligible beneficiaries, civilians and contract employees for Navy Region Northwest. Case was also noted for providing technical assistance to Carrier Strike Group Three ensuring that the vaccine administration plan adhered to Defense Health Agency guidance. Additionally, Case oversaw logistical handling of more than 42,000 vaccines and redistribution of several thousand vaccine doses to outlying clinics (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

