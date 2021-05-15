Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAFB Balloon Glow [Image 4 of 4]

    KAFB Balloon Glow

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kirtland Air Force Base hosted a Balloon Glow Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Hardin Field. The event included a live band, food trucks, games and more for families to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 17:55
    Photo ID: 6648668
    VIRIN: 210515-F-PM546-1024
    Resolution: 5297x3784
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAFB Balloon Glow [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KAFB Balloon Glow
    KAFB Balloon Glow
    KAFB Balloon Glow
    KAFB Balloon Glow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Strike Command
    Kirtland AFB
    377 ABW
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Balloon Glow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT