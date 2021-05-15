KAFB Balloon Glow

Kirtland Air Force Base hosted a Balloon Glow Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Hardin Field. The event included a live band, food trucks, games and more for families to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6648639
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-PM546-1086
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.72 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
