    Detroit Arsenal 2021 AER run/walk event [Image 4 of 5]

    Detroit Arsenal 2021 AER run/walk event

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Maj. Gen. Darren Werner (front left), Commanding General U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Charles, TACOM, led a running formation of Soldiers during the run/walk event for AER at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan May 14.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 14:44
    Photo ID: 6648271
    VIRIN: 210514-A-PC730-666
    Resolution: 1500x1125
    Size: 395.57 KB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    This work, Detroit Arsenal 2021 AER run/walk event [Image 5 of 5], by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AER
    TACOM
    Werner
    Detroit Arsenal
    run/walk

