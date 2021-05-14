Detroit Arsenal 2021 AER run/walk event

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner (front left), Commanding General U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Charles, TACOM, led a running formation of Soldiers during the run/walk event for AER at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan May 14.

