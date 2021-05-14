MG Werner provides open remarks at 2021 AER event

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Commanding General U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, provided opening remarks for a run/walk event at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, to wrap-up the Army Emergency Relief donations period on May 14. The AER donation period was extended an extra month until June 15.

