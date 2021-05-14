Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Guardsmen honored with VFW Life Saving Award [Image 5 of 5]

    Nevada Guardsmen honored with VFW Life Saving Award

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Getsie 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Walt Dvback from the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 12119 presents the Life Saving Award with Valor to Capt. Tana Gurule at the Clark County Armory, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. Capts. Tyler Wistisen and Tana Gurule along with 1st Lt. Michael Flury helped rescue a Virginia woman after she crashed her car. All three Soldiers, who were activated at the time for Capitol Response, received the VFW Life Saving Award.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VFW honors Nevada Guard Soldiers after helping rescue Virginia woman in car crash

