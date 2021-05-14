Nevada Guardsmen honored with VFW Life Saving Award

Walt Dvback from the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 12119 presents the Life Saving Award with Valor to Capt. Tana Gurule at the Clark County Armory, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. Capts. Tyler Wistisen and Tana Gurule along with 1st Lt. Michael Flury helped rescue a Virginia woman after she crashed her car. All three Soldiers, who were activated at the time for Capitol Response, received the VFW Life Saving Award.

