Capt. Tyler Wistisen (left), 1st Lt. Michael Flury, and Capt. Tana Gurule were honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and received the Life Saving Award at the Clark County Armory, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. All three Soldiers, who were activated at the time for Capitol Response, and received the awards for helping rescue a Virginia woman after she crashed her car.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6648075 VIRIN: 210514-Z-ZF206-145 Resolution: 3109x2065 Size: 1.72 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Guardsmen honored with VFW Life Saving Award [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Getsie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.