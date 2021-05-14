Nevada Guardsmen honored with VFW Life Saving Award

Capt. Tyler Wistisen (left), 1st Lt. Michael Flury, and Capt. Tana Gurule were honored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and received the Life Saving Award at the Clark County Armory, Friday, May 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. All three Soldiers, who were activated at the time for Capitol Response, and received the awards for helping rescue a Virginia woman after she crashed her car.
VFW honors Nevada Guard Soldiers after helping rescue Virginia woman in car crash
