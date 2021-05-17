Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity [Image 1 of 4]

    86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Dean Naldrett, 86th Medical Group group practice manager, dons his mission oriented protective posture gear during Exercise Operation Varsity at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 17, 2021. Exercise Operation Varsity tests the readiness of units in the 86th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:19
    Photo ID: 6648077
    VIRIN: 210517-F-WY074-0018
    Resolution: 3986x2568
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity
    86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity
    86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity
    86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOPP
    Exercise
    Training
    Exercise Operation Varsity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT