U.S. Air Force Capt. Dean Naldrett, 86th Medical Group group practice manager, dons his mission oriented protective posture gear during Exercise Operation Varsity at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 17, 2021. Exercise Operation Varsity tests the readiness of units in the 86th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6648077
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-WY074-0018
|Resolution:
|3986x2568
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT