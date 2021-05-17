A U.S. Air Force Airman checks M-8 paper for contaminates during a post-attack reconnaissance attack at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2021. PAR sweeps allow Airmen to check an affected area for damage or chemical residue and notify leadership of a building’s status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 13:19 Photo ID: 6648080 VIRIN: 210517-F-WY074-0040 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.92 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.