    86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity

    86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman checks M-8 paper for contaminates during a post-attack reconnaissance attack at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2021. PAR sweeps allow Airmen to check an affected area for damage or chemical residue and notify leadership of a building’s status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    TAGS

    MOPP
    Exercise
    Training
    Exercise Operation Varsity

