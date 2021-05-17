A U.S. Air Force Airman checks M-8 paper for contaminates during a post-attack reconnaissance attack at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2021. PAR sweeps allow Airmen to check an affected area for damage or chemical residue and notify leadership of a building’s status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
This work, 86 MDG kicks off Operation Varsity [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
