48 FW hosts job shadow day

Royal Air Force Lakenheath High School students photograph an F-15E Strike Eagle taking off during Job Shadow Day at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Job Shadow Day was a base-wide event, giving LHS students the opportunity to experience the day-to-day schedule and duties of different units around the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB