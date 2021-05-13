Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48 FW hosts job shadow day [Image 3 of 3]

    48 FW hosts job shadow day

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force Lakenheath High School students photograph an F-15E Strike Eagle taking off during Job Shadow Day at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Job Shadow Day was a base-wide event, giving LHS students the opportunity to experience the day-to-day schedule and duties of different units around the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 11:42
    Photo ID: 6647983
    VIRIN: 210513-F-PW483-0016
    Resolution: 7241x4833
    Size: 16.21 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48 FW hosts job shadow day [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48 FW hosts job shadow day
    48 FW hosts job shadow day
    48 FW hosts job shadow day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    job shadow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT