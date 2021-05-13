48 FW hosts job shadow day

Royal Air Force Lakenheath High School students photograph an F-15E Strike Eagle on the arming pad during Job Shadow Day at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 13, 2021. Job Shadow Day was a base-wide event, giving LHS students the opportunity to experience the day-to-day schedule and duties of different units around the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 11:42
|Photo ID:
|6647981
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-ZB805-0453
|Resolution:
|3506x2337
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
