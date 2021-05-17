U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Dana Druzbik, Colorado Air National Guard, 140th Medical Group provider, practices with a mobile ultrasound device during exercise ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 17, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Austin Harvill)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 10:00
|Photo ID:
|6647713
|VIRIN:
|210517-Z-XD389-1086
|Resolution:
|7282x5201
|Size:
|8.25 MB
|Location:
|LJUBLJANA, SI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
