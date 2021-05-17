Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 [Image 7 of 8]

    ADRIATIC STRIKE 21

    LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Frank Crossett, Colorado Air National Guard, 140th Medical Group medic, enters the Role 2 medical facility during exercise ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 17, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Austin Harvill)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strong Europe
    adriatic strike
    US Forces Europe

