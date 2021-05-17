Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO NMCRS Volunteer Recognized [Image 2 of 2]

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (May 17, 2021) Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Okinawa Director Elizabeth Moore hands a certificate of appreciation to Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class Rowan Meyerboothby, from Cedar Rapids, Ia. and assigned to Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Detachment Kadena, for supporting the NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive as a volunteer. The annual fund drive is a Navy-supported endeavor in which Sailors volunteer to support canvassing commands so that all personnel are aware and given the opportunity to donate. The mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, eligible family members, and survivors when in need; and to receive and manage funds to administer these programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6647429
    VIRIN: 210517-N-QY759-003
    Resolution: 7094x5067
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
    volunteer
    Japan
    Okinawa
    NMCRS
    CFAO

