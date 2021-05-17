CFAO NMCRS Volunteer Recognized

KADENA, Japan (May 17, 2021) Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Okinawa Director Elizabeth Moore hands a certificate of appreciation to Yeoman Seaman Pauldaniels Manu, from Accra, Ghana, and assigned to Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Detachment Kadena, for supporting the NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive as a volunteer. The annual fund drive is a Navy-supported endeavor in which Sailors volunteer to support canvassing commands so that all personnel are aware and given the opportunity to donate. The mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, eligible family members, and survivors when in need; and to receive and manage funds to administer these programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

