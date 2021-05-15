Col. Raul Rosario addresses the audience during his retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 15, 2021. Rosario retired after 26 years of service and having served as the commander of the 149th Fighter Wing since 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 14:59 Photo ID: 6646774 VIRIN: 210515-Z-QB902-0007 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 3.98 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Raul Rosario Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.