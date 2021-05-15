Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Raul Rosario Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Col. Raul Rosario Retirement Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Retired Maj. Gen. John Nichols and Col. Raul Rosario sit during Rosario’s retirement ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 15, 2021. Rosario retired after 26 years of service and having served as the commander of the 149th Fighter Wing since 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 14:58
    Photo ID: 6646772
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-QB902-0006
    Resolution: 4800x2699
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Raul Rosario Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Raul Rosario Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Raul Rosario Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Raul Rosario Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Raul Rosario Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    Texas Air National Guard
    Gunfighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT