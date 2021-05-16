Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Security Forces Squadron Proficiency Training [Image 13 of 13]

    149th Security Forces Squadron Proficiency Training

    LACKLAND AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaliea Green 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    TSgt Cody Fuller from the 149th Fighter Wing security forces squadron refreshed his night proficiency training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, May 16, 2021. (Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Kaliea Green)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 14:11
    Photo ID: 6646741
    VIRIN: 210516-Z-NI120-013
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: LACKLAND AFB, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Security Forces Squadron Proficiency Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    Gunfighters
    149th FW

