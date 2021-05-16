149th Security Forces Squadron Proficiency Training

SSgt Tina Ryder from the 149th Fighter Wing security forces squadron refreshed her night proficiency training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, May 16, 2021. (Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Kaliea Green)
