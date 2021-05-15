U.S. Patriots arrive in Croatia

U.S. Capt. Rachel Skalisky, battery commander for Charlie Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, left, and Lt. Paul Smith, fire control platoon leader for 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, right, speak with Croatian and civilian police officers coordinating escort of military vehicles, equipment and Patriot Missile Systems to Croatian military bases. On the May 15, 2021, border crossing from Slovenia, more than 50 vehicles and 150 personnel arrived to the country to participate in various combined exercise across the country in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

