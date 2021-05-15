Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Patriots arrive in Croatia [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Patriots arrive in Croatia

    PASJAK, CROATIA

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Croatian military and civilian police plan the best way to assist and escort U.S. military vehicles, equipment and Patriot Missile Systems across the Slovenian border into Croatia on May 15, 2021. The equipment, belonging to the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery stationed in Baumholder, Germany, will be used in various exercises across Croatia in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Patriots arrive in Croatia [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    5th Battalion
    7th Air Defense Artillery
    5-7 ADA
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

