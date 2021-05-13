Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Obstacle Course [Image 2 of 4]

    Kilo Company Obstacle Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruit Sesar Barrera, a recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the Obstacle Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021. Barrera is from Whitesboro, Texas and was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 10:30
    Photo ID: 6646648
    VIRIN: 210513-M-VX661-208
    Resolution: 6229x4153
    Size: 891 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Obstacle Course [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Obstacle Course
    Kilo Company Obstacle Course
    Kilo Company Obstacle Course
    Kilo Company Obstacle Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT