Kilo Company Obstacle Course

Recruit Sesar Barrera, a recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the Obstacle Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021. Barrera is from Whitesboro, Texas and was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

