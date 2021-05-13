Recruit Sesar Barrera, a recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, overcomes an obstacle during the Obstacle Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021. Barrera is from Whitesboro, Texas and was recruited out of RS Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6646648
|VIRIN:
|210513-M-VX661-208
|Resolution:
|6229x4153
|Size:
|891 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Obstacle Course [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
