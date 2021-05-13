Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Obstacle Course [Image 1 of 4]

    Kilo Company Obstacle Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruit Hector Alejandres, a recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Obstacle Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021. Alejandres is from Manteca, Calif., and was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    This work, Kilo Company Obstacle Course [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

