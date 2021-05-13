Recruit Hector Alejandres, a recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Obstacle Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021. Alejandres is from Manteca, Calif., and was recruited out of RS Sacramento. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 10:30 Photo ID: 6646647 VIRIN: 210513-M-VX661-178 Resolution: 5991x3994 Size: 1.21 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company Obstacle Course [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.