USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Pimentel, a radio operator assigned to the 1st Air and Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Houston, conducts routine maintenance on radio equipment on the fantail of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 14. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

