PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Andrew Goedde, from Evansville, Ind., administers a vaccine aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 14. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.16.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6646629 VIRIN: 210514-N-HV010-1024 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 926.19 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.