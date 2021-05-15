Anglers try their hand at fishing May 15, 2021, during the Wisconsin and installation fishing season opener at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people went to the installation to fish and try to catch planted rainbow trout and other species. Anglers need a special license to fish at Fort McCoy and special rules apply for the post. More can be found at the post i-Sportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 22:39 Photo ID: 6646314 VIRIN: 210515-A-OK556-862 Resolution: 865x520 Size: 108.76 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, May 2021 fishing at Fort McCoy [Image 30 of 30], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.