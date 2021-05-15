Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 2021 fishing at Fort McCoy [Image 28 of 30]

    May 2021 fishing at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Anglers try their hand at fishing May 15, 2021, during the Wisconsin and installation fishing season opener at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people went to the installation to fish and try to catch planted rainbow trout and other species. Anglers need a special license to fish at Fort McCoy and special rules apply for the post. More can be found at the post i-Sportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, May 2021 fishing at Fort McCoy [Image 30 of 30], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather training

