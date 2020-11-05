Special warfare operators from the United States prepares to land during a military free fall as part of Trojan Footprint 21 off the coast of Mangalia, Romania on May 13th, 2021. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2020 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 11:15 Photo ID: 6645994 VIRIN: 210513-Z-JY390-124 Resolution: 2204x3306 Size: 2.35 MB Location: RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.