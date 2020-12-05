Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators

    ROMANIA

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Special warfare operator from the United States observes a landing zone from a C-130J Gunship assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing during a military free fall as part of Trojan Footprint 21 off the coast of Mangalia, Romania on May 13th, 2021. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe's annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 11:15
    Photo ID: 6645989
    VIRIN: 210513-Z-JY390-252
    Resolution: 4118x3294
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators
    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators
    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators
    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators
    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators
    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators
    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators
    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators
    U.S. Navy SEALS conduct free fall with Romanian Special Warfare Operators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TFP21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT