Police Week at the Wolf Pack

An 8th Fighter Wing Airman pushes a HUMVEE during the 2021 Police Week defender’s challenge at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 12, 2021. The 8th Security Forces Squadron hosted Police Week with the mentality to honor the fallen and celebrate the living. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

