    Police Week at the Wolf Pack [Image 2 of 10]

    Police Week at the Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sixteen Security Forces Airmen are displayed during the 2021 Police Week opening ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 12, 2021. The names of the 16 Defenders who gave their lives to defend their brothers and sisters in arms, and the nation, are Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, Staff Sgt. Brian McElroy, Tech. Sgt. Jason Norton, Airman 1st Class Jerome Ware, Jr., Airman 1st Class Leebernard Chavis, Staff Sgt. John Self, Airman 1st Class Jason Nathan, Staff Sgt. Travis Griffin, 1st Lt. Joseph Helton, Senior Airman Nicholas Alden, Staff Sgt. Todd “T.J.” Lobraico, Senior Airman Nathan Sartain, Airman 1st Class Kcey Ruiz, Tech. Sgt. Joseph Lemm, Staff Sgt. Louis Bonasca, and Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan. The 8th Security Forces Squadron hosted Police Week with the mentality to honor the fallen and celebrate the living. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    This work, Police Week at the Wolf Pack [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    Wolf Pack
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    8th Security Forces Squadron
    Police Week

