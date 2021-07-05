USAFA Cadets visit PACAF HQ

U.S. Air Force Academy cadets met with Lt. Gen. Jon T. Thomas, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander during a visit to PACAF Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. The visit allowed an opportunity for the cadets to present their capstone project to Thomas and gain a better understanding of the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
