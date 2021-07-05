U.S. Air Force Academy cadets met with Lt. Gen. Jon T. Thomas, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander during a visit to PACAF Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021. The visit allowed an opportunity for the cadets to present their capstone project to Thomas and gain a better understanding of the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6645761 VIRIN: 210507-F-IP756-1093 Resolution: 6328x4520 Size: 1.02 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Cadets visit PACAF HQ [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.