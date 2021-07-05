Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Cadets visit PACAF HQ [Image 3 of 4]

    USAFA Cadets visit PACAF HQ

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U. S. Air Force Academy cadets met with Republic of Singapore Air Force, Koku-Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) and Republic of Korea Air Force liaison officer’s s during a visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021.The visit provided discussion about the Air Forces’ and views on crucial areas for strong relationship building. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    This work, USAFA Cadets visit PACAF HQ [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

