U. S. Air Force Academy cadets met with Republic of Singapore Air Force, Koku-Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) and Republic of Korea Air Force liaison officer’s s during a visit to Pacific Air Forces Headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 7, 2021.The visit provided discussion about the Air Forces’ and views on crucial areas for strong relationship building. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6645760
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-IP756-1079
|Resolution:
|6310x4507
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Cadets visit PACAF HQ [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT