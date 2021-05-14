Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNAL visit to JCS [Image 1 of 2]

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Cole 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), greets U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, on the quarterdeck of the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, May 14, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNAL visit to JCS [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Michael Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shipyard
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    Newport News Shipbuilding
    CNAL

