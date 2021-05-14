U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), greets U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, on the quarterdeck of the floating accommodation facility in Newport News, Virginia, May 14, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 19:09 Photo ID: 6645756 VIRIN: 210514-N-QY794-1013 Resolution: 3802x2535 Size: 3.23 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNAL visit to JCS [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Michael Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.