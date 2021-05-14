CNAL visit to JCS

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) during a visit to the ship in Newport News, Virginia, May 14, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

