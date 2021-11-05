AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition

Spc. Jaycob Vellon-Colon from Letterkenny Army Depot (left) and Staff Sgt. Daron Ashcraft from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Aviation Center Logistics Command finish the land navigation strong May 11. The Soldiers took part in the 2021 U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Best Warrior Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 10-14. Ashcraft earned the title of AMCOM Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

