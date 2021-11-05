Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition [Image 2 of 2]

    AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Katherine Belcher 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Spc. Jaycob Vellon-Colon from Letterkenny Army Depot (left) and Staff Sgt. Daron Ashcraft from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Aviation Center Logistics Command finish the land navigation strong May 11. The Soldiers took part in the 2021 U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Best Warrior Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., May 10-14. Ashcraft earned the title of AMCOM Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 18:10
    Photo ID: 6645717
    VIRIN: 210511-A-GX012-201
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 199.34 KB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition [Image 2 of 2], by Katherine Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition
    AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    best warrior
    LEAD
    ACLC
    AMCOM
    Vellon
    Ashcraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT