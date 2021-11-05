AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition

Spc. Christian Kerkado-Colon, a military policeman at Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas, looks at a map May 11 during one of the 2021 U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Best Warrior Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala. Kerkado was ultimately named the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Soldier of the Year.

