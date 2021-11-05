Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition [Image 1 of 2]

    AMCOM Soldiers show grit at Rucker competition

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Katherine Belcher 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Spc. Christian Kerkado-Colon, a military policeman at Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas, looks at a map May 11 during one of the 2021 U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Best Warrior Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala. Kerkado was ultimately named the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Soldier of the Year.

    best warrior
    AMCOM
    CCAD
    Kerkado

